Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Coronation street party in Conduit Road, Stamford

By Stamford Mercury Reporter
-
smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk
Published: 08:38, 08 May 2023

Dozens of people gathered around tables of food and drink for a street party in Stamford.

The residents of Conduit Road had held a similar event for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last year, and to mark the crowing of the King they were back out in force.

Having arranged a road closure and made quiches, cakes and other treats, they chatted over glasses of wine and Pimm’s.

Residents of Conduit Road and their guests toasted the newly crowned king
Residents of Conduit Road and their guests toasted the newly crowned king
Charlotte and John Shek, owners of Shekleton Wines in Chapel Yard, off North Street, Stamford, raise a glass
Charlotte and John Shek, owners of Shekleton Wines in Chapel Yard, off North Street, Stamford, raise a glass
Meg Humphrey and Chris Deadman brought red, white and blue iced cakes to the party
Meg Humphrey and Chris Deadman brought red, white and blue iced cakes to the party
Residents arranged a road closure in Conduit Road, Stamford
Residents arranged a road closure in Conduit Road, Stamford

Meanwhile, children enjoyed playing out in the road on scooters and roller skates.

Human Interest Stamford Stamford Mercury Reporter
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE