Dozens of people gathered around tables of food and drink for a street party in Stamford.

The residents of Conduit Road had held a similar event for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last year, and to mark the crowing of the King they were back out in force.

Having arranged a road closure and made quiches, cakes and other treats, they chatted over glasses of wine and Pimm’s.

Residents of Conduit Road and their guests toasted the newly crowned king

Charlotte and John Shek, owners of Shekleton Wines in Chapel Yard, off North Street, Stamford, raise a glass

Meg Humphrey and Chris Deadman brought red, white and blue iced cakes to the party

Residents arranged a road closure in Conduit Road, Stamford

Meanwhile, children enjoyed playing out in the road on scooters and roller skates.