Coronation street party in Conduit Road, Stamford
Published: 08:38, 08 May 2023
Dozens of people gathered around tables of food and drink for a street party in Stamford.
The residents of Conduit Road had held a similar event for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last year, and to mark the crowing of the King they were back out in force.
Having arranged a road closure and made quiches, cakes and other treats, they chatted over glasses of wine and Pimm’s.
Meanwhile, children enjoyed playing out in the road on scooters and roller skates.