Streetlights across Stamford, Bourne and The Deepings will be upgraded to LED lamps.

Members of South Kesteven District Council’s environment overview and scrutiny committee unanimously approved the change at a meeting on Tuesday (July 11).

The upgrade will cost £1 million and result in savings of £200,000 a year.

Street light. Photo: istock

Deputy council leader Ashley Baxter (Ind) asked the committee to “please - get on with it” as it was a “saving to be made”.

“If we had taken the decision four years ago, we would have made that saving already.”

The council is responsible for 3,893 lights across the district.

The question of whether the lights will be dimmed or turned off from 1am until 6am, will be discussed by the committee in December.