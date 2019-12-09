Home   News   Article

Brazenose Lane and St Leonard's Street in Stamford closed due to an accident at the mini roundabout

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 11:31, 09 December 2019
 | Updated: 11:33, 09 December 2019

Police have closed Brazenose Lane and part of St Leonard's Street in Stamford due to an accident at the mini roundabout.

Firefighters, police and ambulances were at the scene.

Members of the emergency services helped to push a car off the road and onto the pavement.

Gallery1

Accident at the mini roundabout on St Leonard's Street, StamfordAccident at the mini roundabout on St Leonard's Street, StamfordAccident at the mini roundabout on St Leonard's Street, Stamford

It is not known whether there are any casualties.

Delays on A1 near Stamford.

Read more
Human InterestStamfordTraffic and Travel

More by this author

Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE