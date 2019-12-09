Brazenose Lane and St Leonard's Street in Stamford closed due to an accident at the mini roundabout
Published: 11:31, 09 December 2019
| Updated: 11:33, 09 December 2019
Police have closed Brazenose Lane and part of St Leonard's Street in Stamford due to an accident at the mini roundabout.
Firefighters, police and ambulances were at the scene.
Members of the emergency services helped to push a car off the road and onto the pavement.
It is not known whether there are any casualties.
