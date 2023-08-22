Village streets will be closed for a market on bank holiday Monday (August 28).

Langham Street Market returns next week with stalls positioned along Church Street, on driveways and in the village hall.

There will be classic vehicles on show, Morris dancing, a barbecue, tombola, raffle and music in the church.

Langham Street Market will raise money for the village hall

The event takes place from 10am until 3pm with parking on Ashwell Road. Proceeds will be used for village hall maintenance and refurbishment.