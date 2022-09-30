Six streets have been earmarked for the launch of a community speedwatch scheme in Stamford.

Volunteers will carry out vehicle speed checks on Barnack Road, Tinwell Road, Roman Bank, Little Casterton Road, Empingham Road, Casterton Road and Sidney Farm Lane.

Anyone who is caught speeding will receive a warning letter from the police rather than a prosecution.

Volunteers are ready to launch a speedwatch scheme in Stamford

