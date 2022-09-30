Home   News   Article

Stamford speedwatch scheme to launch on 7 streets

By Andrea Scholes
Published: 08:00, 30 September 2022
 | Updated: 08:50, 30 September 2022

Six streets have been earmarked for the launch of a community speedwatch scheme in Stamford.

Volunteers will carry out vehicle speed checks on Barnack Road, Tinwell Road, Roman Bank, Little Casterton Road, Empingham Road, Casterton Road and Sidney Farm Lane.

Anyone who is caught speeding will receive a warning letter from the police rather than a prosecution.

Volunteers are ready to launch a speedwatch scheme in Stamford
Stamford Traffic and Travel Andrea Scholes
