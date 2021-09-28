A town centre street is set to close while filming takes place.

Ironmonger Street in Stamford town centre will close tomorrow (September 29) from 4pm until 10pm, according to signs which have been stationed at the top of the road.

Nelsons Butchers, which is on the corner of Broad Street and Ironmonger Street, is closed from today until Thursday due to the filming. Work is also seen to be taking place inside the shop.

Filming in Ironmonger Street, Stamford

Burghley House and the Orangery has also been closed from September 20 and will remain shut until October 5 for filming to take place.

While it is unclear what is going to be filmed, both Ironmonger Street and Burghley House are rumoured to be a backdrop in season five of Netflix-original drama, The Crown, which chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times.

Season five of The Crown is set to be released in November 2022 as an all-new cast playing the British royal family will be featured on our screens.

The show will star Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

Ironmonger Street, Stamford

Stamford has been the backdrop for plenty of TV programmes and films in the past, including Pride and Prejudice, Middlemarch, The Golden Bowl, Elizabeth: The Golden Age.

Earlier this year, Burghley House also received the Hollywood treatment as Warner Bros crews filmed a new DC Comics movie.

If you spot any stars while filming is taking place in Stamford, e-mail: maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk.