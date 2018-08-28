Strictly Come Dancing contestant moves Stamford comedy date

News (1931061)

Comedian Seann Walsh has moved the date he was due to appear in Stamford - after being announced as a contestant for the next series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Seann Walsh was set to make his return to Stamford Corn Exchange on Thursday, November 29, but the date has not been moved to Saturday, March 23, 2019.

The theatre in Broad Street said the reason for the move was that Seann was hoping to do well in the show and "stay in as long as possible strutting his stuff".

A spokesman added: "Everyone here at Stamford Corn Exchange would like to wish him wel."

Anyone who had a ticket booked for November 29 has been transferred to the new date. Tickets are still available by calling the box office on 01780 766455.