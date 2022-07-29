A town jewellery shop had a fab-u-lous reopening as a Strictly Come Dancing star brought some glitz and glam to town.

Craig Revel Horwood was greeted by a swarm of fans in Stamford High Street today (July 29) as he attended the reopening of F. Hinds, which has been renovated for the first time since the 1980s.

There were no harsh comments about a Charleston being too flat-footed or bad ballroom frame as all eyes were on the showbiz star as he cut the ribbon to mark the occasion.

Craig Revel Horwood cuts the ribbon at the F. Hinds store

The Strictly judge moved to King's Cliffe in October and, being passionate about Stamford, was keen to open the event.

Store manager Laura Smith was determined to get a big and popular name to open the store, so posted a letter through his door - a rather unusual way to bag a showbiz celeb.

Shocked by the number of people who showed up, Laura explained that all the customers were delighted to see the dancer.

"I love a little ribbon cutting, darling," Craig said.

"What better idea than to reopen a business that has been here many years and is good for the High Street.

"Stamford is where I do all my shopping. I really love it."

Not only were people interested in the jewellery, more than 50 people of all age groups queued up to meet the celeb - an occasion they marked by snapping a selfie.

While Craig is often booed on the show for his constructive - and sometimes scathing - comments, he seems to have won over the local community.

Strictly fans Sylvia and Ernie Robinson had travelled from Northamptonshire to Stamford for the market and were shocked to see Craig.

They said: "He's a very nice, amiable man and knows all his airs and graces. Craig is very easy to talk to."

Julie Headland , from Stamford, was also among those in the queue. She said: "I don't know quite what I'm going to say to him. I think I will ask him how he finds living in the area."

Craig Revel Horwood cuts the ribbon at the F. Hinds store (58320415)



She added that her favourite Strictly judge is Shirley Ballas, a fact she was sure to keep quiet when meeting Craig.

Not only does Craig love the glitz and the glam but he is also a fan of the countryside, including Rutland Water.

He also revealed The George of Stamford is his go-to restaurant for entertaining guests and that he loves shopping from independent businesses.

Sarah Hudson with Craig Revel Horwood

The move to the area has been inspired by his partner Jonathan Myring, who has family in Leicester and previously worked in Uppingham.

The couple will soon be taking on a big renovation project of their home, which dates back to 1867 and boasts seven bedrooms and a swimming pool.

It will be a challenging project taking two years, but Craig admitted the couple are excited.

The house was featured on a recent episode of celebrity Gogglebox which starred Craig and his friend Ben Goddard.

He explained that he 'really loved it' and wished he could take part in the Channel 4 show every week.

Soon Craig will be back on our screens each week as Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One in September, with professionals already in rehearsals.

He will be joined by Motsi Mabuse and head judge Shirley Ballas as well as former Strictly professional dancer Anton Du Beke who will be taking up residency on the judging panel this year after his successful stint as a judge in 2021.