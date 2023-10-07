Do you find that some days you’re just in that sarcastic mood with time on your hands? asks Rutland columnist Allan Grey.

Well for me, yesterday was one such. I took a call from Luke, he sounded like a real diamond geezer, London accent, but not too Essex, and was really concerned about my insulation. In fact he confirmed he was ‘Concerned from the Energy Advisory Centre’.

Did I have the old yellow or white insulation in my loft and could I go and check as they would shortly be in my area, and would be delighted to let me have a quote for an improvement to ensure my home would meet net zero standards by Thursday week if I signed up straight away.

Allan Grey

So I thought, should I cut to the chase and just give him my bank details? Probably not a good idea. Should I just tell him to foxtrot oscar? Not really my style, with exceptions for one or two individuals who shall remain nameless, I’m normally very polite, or should I just hang up? Probably yes, but as I said, I was in that mischievous mood and decided to be a little economical with the actualité.

“Well Luke, I haven’t been up in my loft since a couple of amorous pigeons moved out after we shut their little love nest a good few years back. That was after we’d had new soffits installed by a proper outfit. Now sadly, I’m unable to get up in the loft, not since I amputated one of my legs just above the knee following an unfortunate incident with a chainsaw whilst pollarding my neighbour’s horse chestnut.”

“So you can’t tell me whether your old loft insulation is white or yellow then Allan?”

“No Luke, sorry mate, much as I’d love to get up into the loft but it’s very difficult with only one leg. If the prosthetic was ready I’d happily give it a go, but they’re having trouble fitting it. If you ask me it looks more like an arm than a leg, they don’t seem to know their ankle from their elbow, they’re having another go next week and I can’t tell you how nervous I am, ‘cos if it fits properly I’ll be able to get my tree surgery business back up and running again and won’t have to sell the chainsaw. If not then I’ll probably have to buy an angle grinder and branch out into laying patios.”

“Well Allan, I’m really very sorry to hear about your leg, and I do hope things turn out for the best, but just be careful with those patio slab angle grinders. They’re lethal, you don’t want to lose an arm as well and have them trying to fit you with a leg.”

“No worries Luke, you have a nice day now you hear mate, bye for now.”

Click! That’s the way to do it, money safe until the next spoof call, no one upset, no stress, and had a good chuckle with the Lovely Lady after putting the phone down.

Now, have you noticed that a little summer is upon us at last after those cold nor-easterlies of May and June and those wet sou’westerlies of July and August. Sadly however, a couple of warm weeks where we can jettison the fleeces and the waterproofs, bare far too much birthday suit and enjoy a few balmy evenings supping G and Ts in the garden until bedtime are yet more definitive proof of climate change. This is according to those intensely irritating misanthropes employed by our persistently pessimistic media; don’t worry guys and gals, summer will soon be over and it’ll be time to welcome back Claudia, Tess, Shirley, Anton, Motsi and Craig for another winter season of Strictly Come Dancing.

It was whilst enjoying a few of those warm balmy days sitting and watching the world pass by outside our favourite Oakham-based delicatessen opposite Victoria Hall, supping a cool lunchtime glass of Pinot Grigio, that the Lovely Lady and I could possibly have conceived a sequel to Strictly Come Dancing. Something for balmy summer days on High Streets up and down the country, it could be the next prime time award winning TV reality show.

We all recognise that the contestants on Strictly demonstrate a vast range of ability as they perform with one of the professional dancers, usually to the point that either they get voted off the show in double quick time, or they thrill us with their erotic Argentine tango making it through to the final. But most of all we love the wonderful poker faced ‘put-downs’ delivered by Craig Revel Horwood. Had he been with us today watching people who had seemingly never reverse parked before in their life, he would have had a field day.

To the flustered lady in the gigantic Mercedes 4x4 as her near side wheels mounted the narrow pavement for the fifth successive time: “Darling, you are clearly an exception to the rule that anyone can learn to reverse park! You had a bizarre, vacant look on your face like someone who has just been lobotomised, disastrous darling, just dis-ast-er-ous,” Yep, Strictly Come Parking, watch it down your High Street today.