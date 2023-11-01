A fitness class created by two stars of Strictly Come Dancing is opening.

Former West End dancer Graham Fletcher will lead the FitSteps Fab class, which was created by Strictly dancers Natalie Lowe and Ian Waite along with Olympic swimmer Mark Foster.

Having stumbled across one of the classes on holiday, Graham soon put thoughts of retirement to the back of his mind and is now preparing for his first session next week.

Graham Fletcher

He said: “My wife and I saw a FitSteps Fab exercise class advertised so off we went to give it a try. We both absolutely loved it and as soon as we got back, I went online and signed up for an instructor course immediately.

“Being already semi-retired I was certainly not contemplating taking on more teaching but I am looking forward to passing on this wonderful way of incorporating dance, movement, music and fitness with everyone. It is such a unique and enjoyable programme being designed to appeal to everyone.”The sessions are tailored for people who prefer a lighter intensity, lower impact and slower pace of exercise class, with easy-to-follow moves.

Graham Fletcher

Graham was a principal dance with the Royal Ballet Company and taught at The Royal Ballet School.

His classes will start at Uppingham Town Hall on Wednesday, November 8 at 9.30am. To book a free taster session, email grahamfletcher001@btinternet.com or call 07717 721916.