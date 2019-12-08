Home   News   Article

Langtoft homes plan receives 102 letters of objection

By Darren Greenwood
Published: 12:00, 08 December 2019

Villagers have been expressing their opposition to a housing development on greenfield land at Langtoft.

Some 102 letters of opposition have been sent to South Kesteven District Council about a plan for 37 homes on a 3ha site at East End.

Council officers have also recommended refusal, when the application from Pauline Lighton of Northborough, Peterborough, comes before thecouncil’s planning committee on Wednesday.

