Langtoft homes plan receives 102 letters of objection
Published: 12:00, 08 December 2019
Villagers have been expressing their opposition to a housing development on greenfield land at Langtoft.
Some 102 letters of opposition have been sent to South Kesteven District Council about a plan for 37 homes on a 3ha site at East End.
Council officers have also recommended refusal, when the application from Pauline Lighton of Northborough, Peterborough, comes before thecouncil’s planning committee on Wednesday.
Read moreBusinessEnvironmentStamford
More by this authorDarren Greenwood