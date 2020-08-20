Home   News   Article

Yellow weather warning issued for Rutland, Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings as strong winds are forecast

By Victoria Fear
Published: 17:00, 20 August 2020

South Lincolnshire and Rutland residents are braced for strong winds tomorrow when gusts are due to reach 46mph.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning between 4am and 6pm for most of the country.

The warning states: "Strong winds on Friday are expected to lead to some travel disruption and perhaps some temporary power disruption."

