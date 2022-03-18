A woman who has dreamed of a career in cinematography since she was 14 has won an award from the Royal Television Society.

Katie Cowgill, 22, from Stamford, has received the Craft Skills for Drama - Best Cinematography from the Royal Television Society, Yorkshire Student Television Awards while studying at the Northern Film School in Leeds Beckett University.

She said: “It is fantastic that our film got selected and won, I am astounded.”