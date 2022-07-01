A group of young people are hoping to find ways to improve biodiversity at their college.

The first-year students at Stamford College have been working on a project in collaboration with the Helpston-based John Clare Trust.

They are investigating the number of different species found in an area around Swaddywell Pit between Ufford and Marholm and analysing their findings.

Students have been working together to improve the environment

Students were divided into groups, with the ground team heading to Swaddywell Pit.

This team removed selected trees to change the landscape and disrupt habitats of insects and other animals.

They also built a large bug house to protect the insect population from the weather, tidied overgrown areas, cut away harmful weeds and vines and cleared paths.

The impact of their activities were measured and the results sent to the research team for analysis.

Between them, they were examining potential damage by climate change and human activity and solutions that could be applied.

The aims of their project were not only to learn about human impact on the environment but also to raise awareness of this outside the college and come up with different methods that could be used on a wider scale to preserve biodiversity.

The students have planned a number of strategies to help the environment around Stamford College as well as in Swaddywell Pitt.

These have included measures to protect species that live around the area.

They are also collecting soil samples and investigating biodiversity in the area using scientific methods, and planting trees and wildflowers to promote the growth of a diverse range of flora.