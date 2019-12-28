Home   News   Article

Mobile app for Stamford's historic buildings will be a boost for town and visitors

By Suzanne Moon
-
Published: 17:00, 28 December 2019

If you’ve ever wandered Stamford and wondered about the history of its building, then a new app could be right up your street.

The result of two years’ work by students of New College Stamford, the app they developed can be downloaded to a mobile phone and used to discover much more about the town’s fascinating streetscape.

The app was commissioned by Stamford Civic Society, which had initially thought of putting QR codes at each historic location.

