A stunning detached stone built home tucked away in the heart of Stamford only a five minute walk to the town centre has gone on the property.

This lovely property has gorgeous views over the top of Stamford, off road parking for two vehicles, wrap around mature garden, three double bedrooms, three bathrooms, multiple reception rooms and an open plan kitchen diner.

The property is arranged over two floors, entering via the light and airy entrance hall featuring a glass and oak staircase and tiled flooring.

Wheatleys Yard in Stamford is on the market with Newton Fallowell

The entrance hall offers great flow around downstairs, connecting the cloakroom, office living room and kitchen diner.

The kitchen diner features and array of modern units, inter appliances, granite worktops, oak flooring, bi-folding doors which open out onto the garden and a separate utility room.

The living room has an abundance of space, natural light and oak flooring. Bi-folding doors from the living room lead into the gorgeous garden room which has lovely uninterrupted views over the mature garden. Completing downstairs is the separate office which offers versatility.

On the first floor, the landing connects three well balanced double bedrooms all fitted with bespoke built in wardrobes and all have their own en suites.

Outside to the front is a block paved driveway for two vehicles and an inset footpath which leads to the front door accompanied by a well maintained garden.

The garden wraps around the property and has been landscaped beautifully featuring a patio seating area, lawn with mature borders and gravel area with shed storage.

Viewing is highly recommended.

Wheatleys Yard in Stamford is on the market for £795,000.

For further information or to book an appointment to view, call estate agents Newton Fallowell on 01780 754530.

