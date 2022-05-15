A stunning detached stone built home tucked away in the heart of Stamford only a five minute walk to the town centre has gone on the property.

This lovely property has gorgeous views over the top of Stamford, off road parking for two vehicles, wrap around mature garden, three double bedrooms, three bathrooms, multiple reception rooms and an open plan kitchen diner.

The property is arranged over two floors, entering via the light and airy entrance hall featuring a glass and oak staircase and tiled flooring.