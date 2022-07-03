This stunning four bedroom semi-detached home has been renovated and extended to a high level.

Situated in a prime location of Stamford, only a 10 minute walk to the town centre, the property has a large open plan kitchen diner/family room, separate study, cosy living room, two bathrooms, downstairs cloakroom, ample off road parking and landscaped rear garden.

Arranged over two floors, you enter via an entrance hall with stairs leading to the first floor and a cloakroom underneath.