Albi is a six-month-old husky Labrador cross who was previously living on a small holding.

He is an absolutely stunning puppy who has already learned a number of commands. He is a very intelligent boy and will need an experienced owner who can continue to teach him and give him the time that he needs.

Albi is a fabulous friendly boy. He is easy and relaxed around people loves to play and have cuddles.

Albi is Three Counties Dog Rescue's dog of the week

Albi has already learnt to sit and to give his paw and he is gentle taking treats.

Albi is happy and well behaved around other dogs. Three Counties staff do not yet know how he might be around cats.

If you would to take on Albi and develop his character call us on 01778 4249553 or 077085 89792 (between 10am and 4pm).