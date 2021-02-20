Geoff Hider photographed this stunning sunrise while he was unlocking the gates at Burghley Park.

Amateur meterologist Phil Morrish, based in Leicestershire, said we have had some stunning sunrises recently because of the altocumulus clouds.

He explained: “This is a middle altitude cloud which is characterised by globular masses or rolls in layers or patches. The sun as it rises reflects off these different patches and patterns and produces a vibrant display of colours for us to enjoy.

Geoff Hider

"At this time of year, with sunrise being at 8am and sunset at 5pm, many more people notice the sunlight reflecting off the cloud as it rises and sets.”

