This is a stylishly presented detached family home with garage and established gardens offering spacious, contemporary character accommodation.

Beautifully presented and much improved, this modern detached stone-built property is set within a select development of only five houses. It has undergone a high-specification programme of extending and refurbishment in recent years by the present owners and offers today a superb home ideal for family life, home working and entertainment.

It is on the edge of the picturesque village of Thisleton enjoying panoramic rural views.

The property provides just under 2,600 sq ft of accommodation in total.

A canopy porch leads to the reception hall which has a staircase with open spindles leading to the first floor. A cloakroom leads off as does a study which faces to the front of the property.

A utility room has a work surface with cupboard beneath, a fitted wine cooler and space for a washing machine.

The dining room is a beautiful reception room flooded with light provided by a large bay window and featuring two radiators (one of them in a latticed cabinet), an oak-effect floor, ceiling cornice and glazed bi-fold doors opening to the open plan lounge area.

The lounge is also an elegant space, featuring a log-burning stove set on a raised slate tiled hearth, radiator, oak-effect floor, wall-light point and ceiling cornice. It opens to a living area. A 2019 addition to the property, this stylish living space seamlessly connects the house to the garden and features superb, a contemporary log-burning stove, a stunning lantern light, access through to the kitchen and full-width bi-fold doors looking over the back garden and open fields beyond.

The kitchen is tastefully appointed in contemporary shaker style and incorporates solid wood work surfaces, a deep enamel sink, ample cupboard and drawer units, a central island with a solid wood worktop which extends to provide a breakfast bar and integral wine racks. There is a built-in dishwasher, space for an upright fridge-freezer and space for a range-style cooker. French doors with matching glazed side panels open to the gardens.

OIff the lounge there is an office and a boot room which has a large built-in cupboard and an internal door leading to the garage.

Upstairs, the spacious landing area has a built-in airing cupboard with slatted shelving and a built-in storage cupboard.

The generously-proportioned master bedroom has built-in wardrobes and windows to both the front and back. The en-suite shower room has been refurbished with a contemporary white suite.

There are three further good-sized double bedrooms and a family bathroom appointed to a high standard.

Outside, the property is approached over a shared driveway, the maintenance of which is carried out through a management company formed from the residents of The Paddocks.

There is an integral single garage which has light and power.

The open-plan frontage of the property has been landscaped to include a shaped lawn with inset conifers and block-paved area of hard standing giving access to the garage and providing additional off-road parking.

The fully enclosed rear garden makes the most of the views over the adjoining open fields and has a good-size paved patio area, lawn with inset mature trees and established borders containing a variety of shrubs, trees and plants.

Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the quality of accommodation on offer.

The Coach House (officially known as 7 The Paddocks) in High Street, Thistleton, is on the market with Murray for £595,000. To find out more or to arrange a viewing, call 01572 755555.