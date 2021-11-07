Diversity was celebrated during ‘the best One World Week ever’.

One World Week aims for people to acknowledge the urgency for change and suggest actions which can be taken personally, as communities and as national citizens.

Organised in the town by the Stamford Fairtrade Group, ‘Celebration of Diversity’ was this year’s theme for the event.

One World Week exhibition being held at Stamford Arts Centre

Monday night entailed an informal café-style service featuring a talk from Chris Lubbe, former bodyguard to Nelson Mandela, followed by a panel session comprising of Louise Thompson, former Stamford High School pupil studying to be a barrister, Amanda Wheeler, a Lib Dem town and district councillor, and Olive Ruvimbo Ruzvidzo, a Zimbabwean preacher seeking refuge in England.

George Hetherington, organiser, said: “I was so proud of them all and so pleased with the event.

“If I had to go out now this is the event I would remember.

“We had a comment from an audience member saying it has been the best One World Week ever.”

An exhibition has also been taking place at Stamford Arts Centre this week featuring work from schools and art and products from creators.

“It’s been great, there’s been a lot of interest,” said George.

Christine Lemmon looking at the exhibition