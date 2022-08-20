Twelve months of fundraising for the armed forces has been recognised at RAF Wittering.

Personnel have been on a mission to raise funds for the Royal Air Force Association (RAFA), which supports past and present members of the RAF community.

Throughout the year fundraisers at RAF Wittering have raised £2,755 for the association.

RAFA Wittering and District Branch team for RAFA Rides 2022

Sqn Ldr Sara Jones, officer commanding No 3 Mobile Catering Squadron, is chairman of the RAFA Wittering and District Branch.

She said: “We are there to support serving personnel, veterans and their beneficiaries in the nearby communities. That can mean life changing welfare support, or just visit and a cup of tea, and everything in between.”

RAFA Rides is the association’s annual cycling challenge, where riders can choose to tackle 25, 50, 75 or 100 miles, depending on their level of fitness.

RAFA Wittering and District Branch team for RAFA Rides 2022

The Wittering RAFA riders raised a significant proportion of the money donated.

Other events included stalls at RAF Wittering Families’ Day, the Platinum Jubilee event, and the station health and a wellbeing day.

Flt Sgt Reece Holt, deputy chairman of RAFA Wittering and District Branch, recently received a commendation from the association for his tireless fundraising.

He said: “It’s been a frantic year.

The RAFA stall at RAF Wittering Families Day. Photo: Kimberley Waterson

"The team has made the most of every opportunity and they haven’t taken their foot off the gas. Money like this will make a real difference to so many people in the RAF family and veterans. They’ve been amazing.”

The cheque was presented to RAFA by Wg Cdr Jez Case, the station commander at RAF Wittering, and collected by Mike Pastor of RAFA.

Wg Cdr Case said: “Over this year I have seen first-hand the amazing work that RAFA does support these people.

Mr Mike Pastor (RAFA), Sqn Ldr Sara Jones, Wg Cdr Jez Case, Flt Sgt Reece Holt, Dougie Lockwood. Photo: Kimberley Waterson

"The branch has made a truly outstanding effort and this money will make a tangible difference to people’s lives.”