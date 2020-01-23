A new model railway club will begin building its first layout this weekend.

Stamford Model Rail, which has been set up by Aileen Frisby from Stamford, met for the first time on Sunday (January 19) afternoon at the Retail Data Partnership at the industrial estate in Essendine.

Aileen, said: “It was lovely. It was really good.

Aileen with the new members. Photo: Alan Walters

“There were 13 children there, all with their parents but we also had two gentlemen come along and they were fully on-board with the project, so it was a very good meeting.

“We are going to meet again this Sunday and actually start building the layout.”

Stamford Model Rail will be mentored by the chairman of Market Deeping Model Railway Club, Peter Davies, with the club committed to supporting community projects.

The club is meeting this Sunday (January 26) at 2.30pm at the Retail Data Partnership in Essendine.

Everyone is welcome but all children must be accompanied by an adult.

