A bakery has closed after hundreds of years of trading.

King's Cliffe Bakery, which has a shop and café in the village and a second business in Star Lane, Stamford, has today (August 19) closed its doors.

Owner of the bakery, Tom Priestley, made the sudden announcement with a 'very heavy heart and deep regret' on social media this afternoon.

Tom, who bought the business in 2018, said: "The current economic climate with the quite unprecedented increases in fuel, energy and ingredient costs along with interest rates and national insurance contributions have meant as things stand it is no longer viable to continue.

"I would like to thank all of our wholesale and retail customers both new and old for their valued custom and support over many years."

He urged people to support small businesses by shopping local, posting positive reviews and sharing their posts, describing the current climate as 'difficult'.

King's Cliffe Bakery has been supplying the village with bread since 1693.

For centuries produce was baked at the historic site in West Street before, in recent years, the bakery's kitchen was moved to Corby by Tom due to the increasing demand.

This allowed the building to be transformed into a café and for Tom to expand with a second shop in Stamford in 2019.

Many restaurants and cafés across the area have the hand-crafted breads and cakes on their menus.

"I do not know what the future holds," said Tom, "we may be back in some form in the future but for now we are off for a drink and it is a case of see you later alligator."