The Shawarma Bar in Stamford High Street is 'closed permanently'

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 13:16, 26 August 2022
 Updated: 13:19, 26 August 2022

A Turkish-influenced kebab restaurant has closed and its staff have been locked out by bailiffs.

Bailiffs acting on behalf of landlord Richardson attached a notice to the door of The Shawarma Bar in Stamford High Street yesterday (Thursday, August 25).

A message also appeared on The Shawarma Bar's social media yesterday, saying that the business was 'closed permanently'.

