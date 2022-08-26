The Shawarma Bar in Stamford High Street is 'closed permanently'
Published: 13:16, 26 August 2022
| Updated: 13:19, 26 August 2022
A Turkish-influenced kebab restaurant has closed and its staff have been locked out by bailiffs.
Bailiffs acting on behalf of landlord Richardson attached a notice to the door of The Shawarma Bar in Stamford High Street yesterday (Thursday, August 25).
A message also appeared on The Shawarma Bar's social media yesterday, saying that the business was 'closed permanently'.