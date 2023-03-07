Hospice charity Sue Ryder launches Grief Kind Space in Stamford on Friday (March 10) to help people through bereavement.

Over 18s can drop in to MindSpace at 39 Broad Street between 10am and midday.

Grief Kind Space is an opportunity for people to chat and prevent feelings of loneliness.

MindSpace in Broad Street, Stamford

Antonia Dowell from Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough is supporting the opening of the Stamford Grief Kind Space.

She said: “Our Grief Kind Space will offer a free, friendly in-person drop-in session providing a safe, welcoming and supportive place for anyone who has been bereaved to share their experiences of grief, helping them to feel heard and less alone.”

The Stamford Grief Kind Space will be open every Friday morning.

More details are available at sueryder.org/spaces