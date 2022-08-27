People urged to suggest active travel plans for Stamford, Bourne and the Deepings
Published: 06:00, 27 August 2022
Residents with ideas to improve walking and cycling in their area can put them forward for funding.
Next month Phil Watt, active travel officer at Lincolnshire County Council, is due to bid for millions of pounds from the Government to pay for walking and cycling schemes.
His role is to give people the chance to use alternatives to the car, making sure paths and cycleways are designed to feel safe, and therefore attractive to residents.