A council will be suggesting its own names for a retirement home complex after feeling the developer’s choices weren’t ‘fitting’.

Stamford Town Council was asked to share its views on options for the name of a new development in Priory Road, opposite Morrisons.

The shortlist of names chosen by McCarthy Stone was inspired by the area’s stone quarries and rich trade heritage.

Plans for a retirement facility in Stamford

These included Barley Ridge Gardens, Limestone Meadow View, Chalkstone Gardens and Marblestone Grange.

Barley Ridge Gardens drew reference to the town becoming a centre for the malting trade in the 1660s while the name Marblestone Grange was a developer’s favourite as much of Stamford is built on middle Jurassic Lincolnshire limestone, with mudstones and sandstones.

At a full council meeting on Tuesday (October 24) mayor Andy Croft told members they didn’t feel the names were “quite fitting to the area” and explained they would submit their own suggestions.

A spokesperson at McCarthy Stone said: “We always want to work with the local community to ensure our development names reflect the local area and its history, given most of our future homeowners will come from the local community too.

“We highly value the town council’s feedback and look forward to hearing their suggestions for the name of McCarthy Stone’s new retirement community in Priory Road in Stamford, and welcome the opportunity to finalise this with them ahead of the development opening next year.”