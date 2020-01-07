Owner of Sukies fancy dress hire in Stamford thanks customers as shop closes after 23 years
Published: 17:00, 07 January 2020
The owner of Sukies has thanked customers in Stamford and the surrounding villages after announcing that the fancy dress shop is closing down this year.
Sukies Party Emporium has been open in Stamford since 1997 but now owner Christine Bradshaw has decided it's time to shut the doors on the costume shop.
Christine said: "There are lots of reasons we are closing down; one of them is because I am retiring.
More by this authorKerry Coupe