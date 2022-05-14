Four outdoor events that attract hundreds of participants are back this summer.

The Little Bytham Farm Run, the Nene Valley Races and the Castle Bytham Chase are relatively new events, each having begun just before the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Whissendine 6 race has taken place since 1985, during the Whissendine Village Feast Week.

John Turner at the Little Bytham Farm Run

First off the start line is the event in Little Bytham, which offers a 5km and a 10km circular race on May 29.

Organic farmer John Turner, who organises the village fête-style event with his brother, Guy, said: “Towards the finish there is our infamous ‘splash and dash’ option to run through a ford. This provides a chance to save extra seconds rather than using the footbridge - or just the chance to cool down!”

Funds from the chip-timed event will support the mental health charity MindSpace Stamford, and the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Nene Valley Races organisers Janine Buck, Claire Maxted and Anna Rugg

For those wanting to go further, the Nene Valley Races offer 10 and 20 mile routes from Fotheringhay, along the Nene Way footpath and disused railway lines.

Set up by three local runners - Janine Buck, Claire Maxted and Anna Rugg - the events are on Saturday, June 11.

The following weekend, n Sunday, June 18, the Castle Bytham Chase 5k run will take participants across farmland while they are chased by a farmer carrying a ‘pitchfork’.

Then, on the evening of Friday, July 8, the Whissendine 6 offers a six-mile run along country roads bordering Stapleford Park, starting and finishing in Whissendine village.

Organised by villager Ian Arnold, participants receive a bottle of Grainstore Brewery beer, handed to them as they cross the finish line.