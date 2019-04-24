Lincolnshire parents can help their 16 and 17 year olds sign up for a 'summer camp' to develop life skills.

The National Citizen Service (NCS) summer programme starts on June 24 and will include a week's residential stay taking on adventurous challenges, along with a second stay getting involved in business workshops, followed by volunteering and fundraising.

NCS is a government initiative which almost 500,000 teenagers have completed so far.

National Citizens Service logo (9023038)

Alex Nightingale, Partnership Manager at The EBP, a social enterprise which helps young people, said: “Any Lincolnshire parents who want to see their teen take part in this once-in-a-lifetime experience should register interest before it’s too late."

The programme costs £50 or less and to sign up, visit the website www.ncsyes.co.uk.