The mission of a Stamford-based charity struck a chord with a singing group.

One A' Chord used its summer concert last month to sing the praises of Evergreen Care Trust which provides services for elderly and vulnerable people in the area.

It was a successful performance, with the audience singing and dancing along to songs.

One A'Chord singing group presents a cheque to Caroline Joyce of Evergreen Care Trust

On the evening, £800 was raised for Evergreen Care Trust, which is based in Barnack Road, Stamford, and One A'Chord contributed a further £600.

A cheque for £1,400 was handed over on Wednesday last week (July 19) to Caroline Joyce, care manager of Evergreen Care Trust.