A proposed fun fair will not be able to take place in Stamford next month.

The Showmen's Guild had approached Stamford Town Council to host a small fair on The Meadows and Recreation Ground during the second weekend in July.

But following the Government's delay to lifting coronavirus restrictions, the council has agreed not to host any events until after July 19 at the earliest.

Stamford fair in 2019

The proposed summer event followed the cancellation of the Stamford Mid-Lent Fair for the second year in a row due to efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.