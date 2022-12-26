A crime and punishment attraction will open in Stamford’s former jail next summer.

Plans are well underway to create an escape room in the town hall cellars.

The underground chamber was once one of the worst jails in England, where men and women would be locked up in a confined space.

Councillors Amanda Wheeler and Shaun Ford in the dungeon below Stamford Town Hall

Now the cellars are rumoured to be haunted by the old jailer.

Keen not to let the historic space go to waste, Stamford Town Council’s museum committee has taken on the mission to transform it into a ‘crime and punishment escape room’.

Coun Shaun Ford updated Stamford Town Council that if all goes to plan the attraction should be open by next summer.

In the council's latest budget £5,000 has been put aside for it.

Escape rooms, real-life games which involve solving a series of puzzles to find a key to get out of a locked room, have become a popular pastime.