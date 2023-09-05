A not-for-profit community football club faces a £3,000 bill after vandals trashed equipment for the third time in as many months.

One Touch Football founder and chairman Glenn Vaughan arrived for training at Ryhall Meadows Playing Fields on Thursday to find metal and plastic goal posts broken apart, dented and cracked, nets cut, and a lock broken – just 10 days before the start of the new season.

Then on Friday morning, a door was found damaged by attempts to force entry to the pavilion.

The latest incident happened less than two weeks before the new season starts

The club is having to replace the nets and a set of goalposts at a cost of around £500, taking the total spent on repairs and replacements this summer to around £3,000.

“Setbacks like these cost money and time which could be used in coaching and inspiring the younger generation,” Glenn said.

“The club runs on a non-profit basis, but we try to make a few quid to provide the kids with a few trophies at the end of the season and save parents the cost.

Attempts were made to force open the pavilion door

“But we are spending more and more of these additional funds on repairing stuff that didn’t need to be done.”

The club was set up in Ryhall about 12 years ago and now has around 150 children on its books aged two to 16.

Two new girls’ teams have also been set up, on the back of the England Lionesses success at the World Cup, and are set to play their first matches.

Glenn Vaughan, second from left, assessing damage in June - with One Touch Football colleague Stephen Alcock and his nine-year-old son, Noah, Peter Collins and Ryhall Meadows Playing Fields Management Association member Sarah Critchard

“It’s just frustrating,” Glenn added.

“It was only a few months since the last incident, and two months on we are having the same conversation.

“I don’t know if it’s boredom or being in a village or parents have gone to work and left them home alone and it’s something to do. I’ve spent many hours trying to understand it.

“We would welcome any of them who want to come and play football on a Tuesday or Thursday, even if they didn’t want to join a team and just wanted a kickabout - that’s fine if they approached me.”

Damage to club kit over the summer is estimated to run at around £3,000

Glenn has again spoken to a police community support officer and has approached the parish council about putting up a fenced off compound to store equipment.

He is also asking for parents to be vigilant after being sent doorbell video footage of a youngster dragging goalposts through the village, and others showing children jumping up and down on the pavilion roof.

Several incidents of criminal damage have been reported this year, with gutters being pulled off the pavilion, its window frames broken, and an attempted break-in.

“I’m surprised with how close-knit a village Ryhall is that no-one would have seen or heard the culprits,” Glenn said.

“Someone must know something. This extreme amount of damage doesn’t happen with a click of a fingers or a blow of breath.”