Did you get fed up with the TV and radio weather people telling us how hot and sunny it was throughout June, when we, in the east of our area at least, were shivering under north sea cloud in northerly breezes? asks Rippingale nature columnist Ian Misselbrook.

This weather made it difficult for wildlife too leading to a distinct shortage of insects, the building blocks of our fragile ecosystem. I can’t remember a June when there were so few butterflies on the wing and clearly the birds, particularly aerial feeders like swifts and swallows were finding it difficult to feed. There were few swallows, martins and swifts in the villages where they nest as they were having to travel to marshes and water bodies to find their insect prey.

Fortunately, the weather warmed up by the end of June and despite being unsettled, there were sufficient spells of sunshine during July, to bring out the insects.

Swallow. Photo: Ian Misselbrook

This allowed the swallows and swifts to nest and feed young but swallows and martins which normally raise multiple broods are likely to have less, which could to lead to a reduction in future populations of these species.

I took the opportunity to explore a variety of different habitats during the recent sunny days in search of insects. A walk in a local wood revealed a profusion of pollinating insects, especially hoverflies and bees as well as a few hornets. I noted thirteen species of butterflies, including a frustratingly brief glimpse of a rare white admiral as well as a few silver-washed fritillaries and more large skippers than I have ever seen in one place before. Three species of dragonfly were patrolling the sunlit woodland rides.

My shift at Willow Tree Fen nature reserve where this year three pairs of cranes attempted to nest also produced a variety of dragon and damselflies including red-eyed damselfly and black-tailed skimmers.

Dark green fritillary. Photo: Ian Misselbrook

Common lizard. Photo: Ian Misselbrook

Silver washed fritillary. Photo: Ian Misselbrook

Marbled white butterfly. Photo: Ian Misselbrook

The third habitat was a flower-rich meadow of which we are lucky to have several in our area, generally on the limestone outcrops. Here I saw a few dark green fritillaries as well as ore than 50 beautiful marbled white butterflies. Again, several species of dragonfly were on the wing and a common lizard basking in the sunshine was another highlight of my morning.

Ian Misselbrook

Given some more sunny spells, July and August are good months to look for butterflies, dragonflies and a host of other sun loving insects.