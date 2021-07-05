Spalding-based internet service provider, Lightspeed Broadband, was celebrating the progress of its full fibre broadband network roll out in Stamford this week, with leader of South Kesteven District Council, Kelham Cooke.

The network will offer speeds of up to 1000 megabytes per second to homes and businesses in Stamford, Market Deeping and Bourne, which it claims are more than 24 times faster than the average speeds currently available in these areas.

The roll out started in April, with engineers mobilised across South Lincolnshire. Since then, the team has expanded and the build is progressing at Lightspeed by prioritising use of existing underground ducts and telegraph poles to speed up the process, this reduces disruption and minimises the impact on the local environment.

Coun Kelham Cooke, second left, with members of the Lightspeed Broadband team

Coun Cooke saw some of the work in Northfields, Stamford, where the team has been installing underground boxes - instead of green street cabinets - to house their network equipment. The underground infrastructure supports a high capacity fibre optic network that will enable connections to residents’ homes later this summer.

He said: “The benefits of an ultrafast broadband service cannot be overstated, and I am delighted that access to Lightspeed Broadband’s full fibre network will be available in Stamford, Bourne and Market Deeping later in the summer.

"The last 16 months have brought into sharp focus the importance of high quality, reliable internet connectivity and that is exactly what Lightspeed Broadband is providing.”

Dave Axam, chief operating officer at Lightspeed Broadband said: “We have been working in Stamford at night to keep disruption to a minimum on some of the narrow streets and footpaths.

"We have chosen underground boxes, rather than above ground street cabinets to reduce the visual impact on the local area. These are being rolled out in all the towns across our network now ready for customers to connect from later this summer."