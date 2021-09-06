Residents were left scratching their heads after a supermarket lorry became stuck in a Stamford street.

On Thursday night last week, the delivery driver for Morrisons ended up with the back end of the vehicle outside Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary's Street while the front end was in St George's Square.

It took about 40 minutes for the driver to free the truck by reversing the length of St Mary's Street.

The lorry became stuck outside the arts centre and had to reverse along St Mary's Street

The incident happened only days after Stamford Town Council was told at a meeting that automatic numberplate recognition (ANPR) cameras might be a future addition to Stamford High Street.

These would help to trace lorry drivers who repeatedly ignore restrictions.

Morrisons was contacted this afternoon (Monday) regarding a response to the incident.

The lorry was branded with Morrisons livery

What do you think would prevent this from happening? Email your ideas to smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk

People gave the driver a hand to leave St Mary's Street