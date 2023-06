Discount supermarket giant Lidl has resubmitted plans for a new store after receiving a wave of support from residents.

The company’s original plans to build a store off Peterborough Road in Market Deeping were rejected by South Kesteven District Council because planning chiefs opted to back a rival application from Aldi for the town centre.

However, more than 210 residents wrote to the council in response, urging them to reconsider.

The plans for a Lidl at Market Deeping

The updated proposal now presents a slightly smaller store with an improved exterior design, addressing some of the concerns previously voiced by the council.

Initial planning documents read: “Overall, the Lidl store and adjacent uses will enhance the visual appearance of the site by delivering a contemporary design and provision safe access for all users in accordance with the relevant design and access policies.”

The proposed single-storey building will feature a bakery area, staff welfare facilities and office space.

The development also includes the provision of 120 parking spaces, including six disabled bays, eight parent and child spaces and two rapid electric vehicle charging points.

Other than Aldi, there currently aren’t any budget supermarkets in Market Deeping, forcing shoppers to travel further afield.

Speaking on behalf of the previous application, Coun Virginia Moran (Ind – Market and West Deeping) said: “I don’t mind who comes to the retail space but our residents desperately need another supermarket.”

She said a lack of options meant residents were currently paying a higher price for essential goods.

“A second supermarket of any description would assist the majority of the people in the Deepings a great deal.”