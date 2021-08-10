One of the UK's biggest supermarkets is expected to remain closed on Boxing Day.

Morrisons has reportedly taken the decision to not open on December 26 this year.

Morrisons is expected to close all its stores on Boxing Day

The move has been welcomed on social media by many, including some of those employed by the supermarket, who say staff deserve a well earned break after another year of helping shoppers through the pandemic. Morrisons has been contacted for a comment.

Also among those in favour of the move to close is Usdaw, the union for shop and distribution staff. It is urging all retailers to consider giving staff the opportunity for a 'proper festive break'.

Usdaw National Officer Joanne McGuiness said: “The last year-and-a-half has been unlike any other. The pandemic meant shopworkers stepped up and kept essential services running. We welcome Morrisons doing the right thing by their staff with the closure of supermarkets on Boxing Day.

“Key workers have done so much this year and we are asking retailers to give their staff the longest possible break over the festive season to provide them with a well-deserved breather. We don’t think this is too much to ask for.”

Morrisons is closing on Boxing Day to say thank you to its staff

There has been a growing number of retailers choosing to stay closed on Boxing Day over the last few years. Among those to have kept all or the majority of branches closed on December 26 last year was Aldi, Asda, John Lewis, Lidl, M&S, Pets at Home, Homebase, The Entertainer and Home Bargains.