Supermarket has partnered with Too Good to Go to sell food past its 'best before' date
Published: 16:41, 25 November 2019
| Updated: 16:43, 25 November 2019
A supermarket is the first in Stamford to sell food past its 'best before' date at reduced prices.
The store has partnered with app company, Too Good to Go, to sell boxes of food which have not been sold in stores prior to the best before date.
The app will be available to shoppers from tomorrow (Tuesday, November 26), and will allow customers to purchase individual boxes filled with £10 of produce for just £3.09.