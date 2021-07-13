A supermarket is warning customers not to respond to an email that offers to enter people into a free prize draw.

Morrisons says it is aware of a fraudulent email in circulation that asks people to complete a weekly customer satisfaction survey in return for a chance to win shopping vouchers.

The value of the fake vouchers on offer is understood to range between £100 and £1000 and the email tells recipients they have been specially selected to take part.

But in further attempts by fraudsters to trick people into handing over their personal information - and quickly - instructions in the email tell those picking up the message that they've only got a certain amount of minutes to open the survey and fill it out before the voucher offer will move onto someone else.

Morrisons has confirmed that the emails are fake and are designed to extract people's personal and private information.

The supermarket chain is clear to point out that it would never request customer's private financial details in order to distribute vouchers.

A spokesman said: "These emails are designed by third-parties posing as Morrisons, for the purpose of fraudulent activity.

"Please do not click any links, open attachments or enter personal information. We would never ask for your bank details in order to redeem vouchers."

This isn't the first scam this year by fraudsters pretending to be from the supermarket chain.

In April there was a warning to both Morrisons and Asda customers to be cautious about fake delivery text messages that suggest an order is out for delivery and can be tracked via a new link designed purely to gather people's private information.