A familiar face from Stamford's High Street will soon be featuring on the BBC's Bargain Hunt TV show.

Richard Adams, a former store manager at Tesco in Stamford, tested his knowledge of what might find the most profit at auction.

The show involves two teams of two being handed £300 and one hour to spend the cash at an antiques fair.

Jeff Ford, presenter Eric Knowles and Richard Adams

The aim of the game is to make the most money - which they get to keep - when the items they bought are put up for auction.

Richard and his best friend of 16 years, Jeff Ford, submitted a 'whacky Whatsapp' video to the production team to try to gain a place on the show.

Their stand-out video included the pair wearing Mexican sombreros - a tradition they've had for years - as well as them speaking about their friendship.

Richard and Jeff went through to the audition, where they competed alongside other pairings in a mock up of the Bargain Hunt format, and successfully gained their place on the show.

Richard, 45, said: "We stood out because of our chemistry. Jeff's my best friend, but he's more like a brother."

He joked: "We want to be the new Ant and Dec!"

The show was originally set to film in Stamford Meadows, but was re-located to Peterborough Festival of Antiques at the East of England Showground.

Richard said their host, Eric Knowles, was 'a lovely guy' and that the production team took good care of them.

About a month after the initial filming, the pair travelled to Stratford Upon Avon to auction their items.

Richard, who now works at a Tesco store in Rushden, Northamptonshire, still keeps in contact with many customers who visited the Stamford store, and hopes they will be watching him on today's episode of Bargain Hunt (March 27).

He said: "I'm really looking forward to watching it.

"We have a Whatsapp group with all the other teams and are going to meet up later this year."

"It was absolutely amazing - I would recommend it to anyone," he added.

