The Food Standards Agency has issued recalls on a number of products over safety concerns.

Supermarkets including Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Asda and Lidl have called for some products to be returned.

Morrisons

Shana Foods Ltd is recalling Mixed Vegetable Samosas, 400g, because they contain milk which is not mentioned on the label.

It affects products with a best before date of January 28, 2022

Co-Op

Co-op is recalling Co-op Sliced Pepperoni because E. coli O157 has been found in the product.

It affects its 70g pack sizes Sliced Pepperoni with a used by date of May 19, 2020

They are also recalling their frozen hash browns, 700g, with a best before of July 2021.

The product may contain of plastic makes it unsafe to eat.

Co-op is recalling Chicken and Stuffing Sandwich due to the possible presence of metal.

This affects all date codes.

Lidl

Alesto Raw Fruit & Nut Bar Cacao & Orange, 35g, is being recalled because it contains sulphur dioxide which is not mentioned on the label.

The product could pose a risk to anyone with a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites, it affects products with a best before of October 2020.

The supermarket is also recalling Naturis Cold Pressed Juice Assorted 'Rooting For You' variant, 750ml, with a best before of July 12, 2020, because it contains sulphites which are not mentioned on the label.

Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda and Waitrose

These supermarkets are recalling coca-cola bottles.

Precautionary advice was issued by the manufacturer opening Coca-Cola Original Taste 1.5 litre PET bottles because the bottles may have damaged neck rings which means that the bottle might have a sharp rim edge which could present a safety risk.

Batch codes 083EK3TT:TT to 090EK3TT:TT with a best before date of September 30, 2020 are affected.

These supermarkets are also recalling Branston Original Sweet Pickle, Branston Small Chunk and Branston Squeezy Smooth Pickle

Mizkan Euro Ltd is recalling Branston Pickle products because they may contain pieces of plastic.

Shoppers are also being asked to check packets of Revels, 101g, after its manufacturer Mars Wrigley UK advised they may contain small pieces of metal due to a mechanical breakdown.

The affected batch codes are 006C2SLO00 and 006D1SLO00, with a best before date of 31 January 2021

John West Sardines in Tomato Sauce, 120g, with a best before of June 2022, due to a suspected bacterial contamination that has resulted in a small number of swollen cans.

