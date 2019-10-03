Supermarkets and food manufacturers have recalled a number of products due to public safety concerns.

Food shoppers are urged to check their cupboards for the products in question and return them to the relevant supermarket for a full refund.

Shops and brands include Waitrose, Morrisons, Tesco and Piper Crisps. Take a look in the risk list below.

Waitrose logo (18403071)

Waitrose

Soupologie is recalling its Red 5-A-Day Soup, 600g, due to the detection of listeria, which if consumed could risk serious illness. The best before date affected is October 1, 2019.

Waitrose is recalling its Sour Cream and Chive Mix, 150g, because it contains wheat, which is not mentioned on the label. It only includes those with a best before date of December 21, 2019.

Morrisons logo(18403067)

Morrisons

Popcorn producer Thomas Tucker Ltd is recalling some products because they may contain milk that is not declared on the label.

As a result, all best before dates between August 23, 2019 and February 23, 2020 of the following products have been recalled:

Morrisons Market Street Sweet Popcorn, 200g, 300g

Morrisons Market Street Salted Popcorn, 120g

Morrisons Market Street Sweet & Salted Popcorn, 200g

Morrisons Sweet Popcorn, 110g

Morrisons Salted Popcorn, 100g

Morrisons Sweet & Salted Popcorn, 100g

Tommy’s Sweet Popcorn, 150g

Tommy’s Sweet & Salted Popcorn, 125g

Tommy’s Salted Popcorn, 120g

Jordans is also recalling its Dorset Cereals Simply Oat Granola, 550g after it was made aware of a small number of packs containing almonds, hazelnuts and cashew nuts, which are not declared on the label.

This includes products only with the date February 24, 2020 and code GCP9116.

Piper Crisps Ltd

This manufacturer is recalling two varieties of crisps because they may contain listeria.

The following products have been recalled:

Anglesey Sea Salt, 20g, 40g; best before date ­January 27-28, 2020; code L4 19252

Anglesey Sea Salt, 600g; best before date February 3-4, 2020; code ­L4 19259, L4 19260

Anglesey Sea Salt, 40g; best before date ­February 5, 2020; code ­L4 19261

Karnataka Black Pepper, 40g; best before date ­January 29, 2020; codeL4 19254

Check the latest food hygiene ratings for this area before choosing where to eat.