Product recall at Waitrose, Morrisons and Tesco supermarkets in Stamford, Bourne, the Deepings and Oakham after listeria and allergy warning problems
Supermarkets and food manufacturers have recalled a number of products due to public safety concerns.
Food shoppers are urged to check their cupboards for the products in question and return them to the relevant supermarket for a full refund.
Shops and brands include Waitrose, Morrisons, Tesco and Piper Crisps. Take a look in the risk list below.
Waitrose
Soupologie is recalling its Red 5-A-Day Soup, 600g, due to the detection of listeria, which if consumed could risk serious illness. The best before date affected is October 1, 2019.
Waitrose is recalling its Sour Cream and Chive Mix, 150g, because it contains wheat, which is not mentioned on the label. It only includes those with a best before date of December 21, 2019.
Morrisons
Popcorn producer Thomas Tucker Ltd is recalling some products because they may contain milk that is not declared on the label.
As a result, all best before dates between August 23, 2019 and February 23, 2020 of the following products have been recalled:
- Morrisons Market Street Sweet Popcorn, 200g, 300g
- Morrisons Market Street Salted Popcorn, 120g
- Morrisons Market Street Sweet & Salted Popcorn, 200g
- Morrisons Sweet Popcorn, 110g
- Morrisons Salted Popcorn, 100g
- Morrisons Sweet & Salted Popcorn, 100g
- Tommy’s Sweet Popcorn, 150g
- Tommy’s Sweet & Salted Popcorn, 125g
- Tommy’s Salted Popcorn, 120g
Jordans is also recalling its Dorset Cereals Simply Oat Granola, 550g after it was made aware of a small number of packs containing almonds, hazelnuts and cashew nuts, which are not declared on the label.
This includes products only with the date February 24, 2020 and code GCP9116.
Piper Crisps Ltd
This manufacturer is recalling two varieties of crisps because they may contain listeria.
The following products have been recalled:
Anglesey Sea Salt, 20g, 40g; best before date January 27-28, 2020; code L4 19252
Anglesey Sea Salt, 600g; best before date February 3-4, 2020; code L4 19259, L4 19260
Anglesey Sea Salt, 40g; best before date February 5, 2020; code L4 19261
Karnataka Black Pepper, 40g; best before date January 29, 2020; codeL4 19254
Check the latest food hygiene ratings for this area before choosing where to eat.