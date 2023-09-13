A man left with life-changing injuries after a workplace accident needs support on his road to recovery.

Roofer Rhys Doughty was at work on June 24 this year when he fell from a height and broke his back.

Following the incident, which is under investigation by the Health and Safety Executive, the 25-year-old was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital for surgery.

Rhys Doughty with his sister Ellis Plant, parents Gary and Chantelle Doughty and brother Casey Doughty

Rhys, who has been told he won’t walk again, was transferred to a specialist spinal rehabilitation centre in Sheffield five weeks ago where he is recovering.

His sister Ellis Plant describes him as having a ‘kind and loving heart’ and praised his strength.

“To us as a family, he has been coping amazingly,” she said.

Rhys Doughty

“He has just got on with it.”

Ellis added that he has shocked staff at the rehabilitation centre by making progress in weeks which they would expect to see over a six to twelve month span.

As he continues to progress the likelihood of being discharged draws nearer.

His family is now raising money for a suitable wheelchair - equipped with anti roll bars, padded cushion and safety features - ready for his return.

Ellis, who works on the Amazon Children's Ward at Peterborough City Hospital, said: “I wanted to set it up a while ago as I work for the NHS so I know the funding isn’t great.

“I was waiting for his approval as I didn’t want to take the decision away from him.

“After looking into them we found wheelchairs are very expensive and not something, alongside getting everything he needs, we could afford.”

In just a week of the GoFundMe page being set up more than £2,300 was raised out of a £3,000 target.

“We are shocked,” she said.

“We thought we were a bit pushy asking for £3,000 so we are lost for words.”

Ellis, who lives in Stamford, added: “We are really thankful for everyone’s help and are shocked by the generosity.”

Before the accident Rhys was living with his parents near Ketton, however, the house is no longer suitable for him so other housing options are being explored.

Donations can be made by visiting: https://www.gofundme.com/f/wheelchair-for-rhys.

