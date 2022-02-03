A support group for people with fibromyalgia is to restart face-to-face meetings on the first Tuesday of each month.

Sessions for Stamford Fibromyalgia Support Group will take place at Stamford Day Centre in Ryhall Road from 1pm to 3pm. The first one will be on March 1.

Chrissy Johnson, who set up the group nine years ago, said the aim is for people with the syndrome to meet others, and to have a chat and a laugh together.

Stamford Day Care Centre in Ryhall Road

To find out more call Chrissy on the helpline number, 07906 362686.

The support group also has a Facebook page.