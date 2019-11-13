A Parkinson's discussion group will be held to talk about new approaches to the disease.

The group is for those who live with Parkinson's disease and those who care for them.

Dr Nicola Modugno, a consultant and neurologist specialising in Parkinson's disease from the Italian Neuromed Institute will be discussing therapies such as theatre and dance lessons along with a variety of sports.

The William Cecil Hotel, Stamford

Dr Modugno will also touch upon possible ways to alleviate many of the symptoms of Parkinson's with holistic approaches or pharmaceutical and neurosurgical therapies.

University of Lincoln's Dr Richard Ngomba and Dr Tobias Gruber will also attend the discussion group.

It will take place on Thursday, November 21 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm in the Burghley Room at the William Cecil Hotel.

To read more like this, click here.