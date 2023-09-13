A couple completed a 100-mile “surf and turf” challenge in support of young people who have been seriously injured through sport.

Tilly Cumming swam the distance of the English Channel over three days in a Nottingham lake while her husband Mike ran three marathons around its perimeter.

Their sponsorship will go to the Matt Hampson Foundation, where Tilly works as a physiotherapist.

Tilly and Mike Cumming celebrate the end of their 'surf and turf' challenge

She said: “We had great support from the team at Colwick Park, from colleagues at the foundation and from family and friends. Various beneficiaries came to see us as a surprise which was amazing too.

“Once we got started on the first day, it was just a case of keeping going. The painful bit was not moving between the moving bits! But it was more general fatigue than any pain.”

The Oakham couple set up a fundraising page which will remain open until September 18. They have raised £3,055 so far.

Tilly added: “I see the work the foundation does every day. I wanted to do something because the support to get people through life-changing injuries is so important.”